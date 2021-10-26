Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $39.64 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $39.64 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,284.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,222.15 or 0.06778816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.28 or 0.00310323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $615.47 or 0.00988154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00088103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.00462043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00278957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00246272 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 87,343,140 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.