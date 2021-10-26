GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after buying an additional 104,691 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 198.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in GrowGeneration by 68.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 2.89. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

