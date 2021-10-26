GSI Technology (GSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. GSI Technology has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 65.68%.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

In other news, VP Ping Tak Wu sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSI Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of GSI Technology worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

