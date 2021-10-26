Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Achieves Market Cap of $7.05 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and approximately $227,977.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00217342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00104522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

HAKKA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

