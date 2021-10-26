Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.850-$2.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.85-$2.00 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $2,055,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,450 shares of company stock worth $8,790,289. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

