Handshake (HNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.83 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $134.83 million and $1.30 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,160.63 or 0.06846123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.61 or 0.00333387 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $613.66 or 0.01009744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00089611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00465137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00284349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00251628 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 433,609,574 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.