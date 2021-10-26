Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HVT.A traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

