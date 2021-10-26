Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $25.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.72. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,127. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $267,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,256,577 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $6,421,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $4,947,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Hayward by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 129,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth $8,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

