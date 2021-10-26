HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Shares of HBT Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,253. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $483.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HBT Financial stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 156.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of HBT Financial worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.