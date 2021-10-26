HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

