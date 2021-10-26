HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.24 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.41.
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.81 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $121.91 and a 52-week high of $263.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.47 and a 200-day moving average of $226.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.
In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,846.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
