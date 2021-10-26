HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $274.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $268.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.41.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $241.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,846.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,627 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,748. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

