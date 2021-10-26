HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,270 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 106.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,256,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,014,000 after buying an additional 171,322 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 95,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 34,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 426,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 109,972 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,700,000 after buying an additional 841,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $76.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

