Head-To-Head Analysis: Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) versus Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

83.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Equity Residential shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chatham Lodging Trust and Equity Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Equity Residential 0 13 5 0 2.28

Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Equity Residential has a consensus price target of $82.53, suggesting a potential downside of 3.20%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Equity Residential.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Equity Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -18.59% -3.72% -1.94% Equity Residential 29.53% 6.75% 3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Equity Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.26 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -31.65 Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.41 $913.64 million $3.26 26.15

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Residential has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.