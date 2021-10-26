Head to Head Analysis: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.00 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Denbury $750.71 million 5.53 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denbury.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for FieldPoint Petroleum and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Denbury 0 1 4 0 2.80

Denbury has a consensus price target of $90.95, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given Denbury’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Denbury -106.78% -70.74% -42.56%

Risk and Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its stock price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denbury beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

