Head-To-Head Comparison: Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) versus CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) and CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CyrusOne pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 82.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CyrusOne pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CyrusOne has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and CyrusOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 10.97 $990,000.00 $1.23 15.20 CyrusOne $1.03 billion 9.77 $41.40 million $3.90 20.88

CyrusOne has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust. Alpine Income Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CyrusOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of CyrusOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and CyrusOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 6.42% 0.85% 0.49% CyrusOne 0.66% 0.05% 0.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and CyrusOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00 CyrusOne 0 7 6 0 2.46

Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $20.87, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. CyrusOne has a consensus price target of $81.92, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than CyrusOne.

Volatility and Risk

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyrusOne has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats CyrusOne on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

