Head-To-Head Comparison: The Cato (NYSE:CATO) versus Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) and Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Cato and Victoria’s Secret, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Cato 0 0 0 0 N/A Victoria’s Secret 0 3 6 0 2.67

Victoria’s Secret has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.32%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than The Cato.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of The Cato shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of The Cato shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Cato and Victoria’s Secret’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Cato $575.11 million 0.70 -$47.48 million N/A N/A Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Cato.

Profitability

This table compares The Cato and Victoria’s Secret’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Cato 3.32% 9.31% 4.04% Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Cato beats Victoria’s Secret on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

