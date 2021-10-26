Head to Head Contrast: Visa (NYSE:V) vs. CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Visa (NYSE:V) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Visa alerts:

Visa has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.0% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Visa and CannaSys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 1 24 0 2.96 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $272.71, suggesting a potential upside of 16.60%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Visa is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 47.97% 35.45% 14.67% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and CannaSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.85 $10.87 billion $5.04 46.40 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than CannaSys.

Summary

Visa beats CannaSys on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM. The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CannaSys Company Profile

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.