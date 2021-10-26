Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health Catalyst Inc. is a provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Health Catalyst Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT opened at $51.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $516,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

