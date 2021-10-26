Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $1,081,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEAK. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

PEAK stock opened at $34.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

