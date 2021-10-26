HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,880. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HealthStream stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 550.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

