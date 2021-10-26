HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.58. 1,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,880. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $838.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35.
In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.
About HealthStream
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
