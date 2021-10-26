Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLAN stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.00. 248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

HLAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

