Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

HTLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.24. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,470,000 after buying an additional 355,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 215,855 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 517,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,868,000 after purchasing an additional 163,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,045,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,800,000 after acquiring an additional 133,919 shares in the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

