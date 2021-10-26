Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,367. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $54.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

