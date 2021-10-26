Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.51.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,969 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 225,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

