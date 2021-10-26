Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43, Fidelity Earnings reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.70. 212,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.48 million, a PE ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

