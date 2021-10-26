Henry Schein (HSIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.850-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.43. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

