Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Market Perform Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their market perform rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $34.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $33.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $822.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 52.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 145,752 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

