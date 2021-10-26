Hhlr Advisors LTD. Invests $18.02 Million in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 614,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,018,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IPSC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.