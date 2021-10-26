Hhlr Advisors LTD. Sells 78,420 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,420 shares during the period. Kodiak Sciences accounts for 0.8% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 1.57% of Kodiak Sciences worth $75,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,051,000 after acquiring an additional 685,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,182,000 after acquiring an additional 179,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after acquiring an additional 157,325 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1,083.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 118,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after acquiring an additional 108,411 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

KOD stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.75. 1,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.90. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.19 and a 12 month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.10). Research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 38,264 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.66 per share, with a total value of $3,392,486.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $635,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,417.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 358,717 shares of company stock worth $32,619,327 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

