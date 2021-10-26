Hhlr Advisors LTD. Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,112,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,529,000. Airbnb makes up 3.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,207. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion and a PE ratio of -10.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $155.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $3,528,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total value of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,632 shares of company stock valued at $214,286,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

