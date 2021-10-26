HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $11.15, but opened at $12.08. HighPeak Energy shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 419 shares.

Specifically, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,307,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 43,406 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

