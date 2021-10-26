Highside Global Management LLC Decreases Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Highside Global Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up about 7.1% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC owned 0.47% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $17,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,575. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BECN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.