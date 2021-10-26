Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,908 shares.The stock last traded at $345.00 and had previously closed at $348.75.

The company has a market cap of $734.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

