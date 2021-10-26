Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 5,908 shares.The stock last traded at $345.00 and had previously closed at $348.75.
The company has a market cap of $734.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
