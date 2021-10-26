Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on November 30th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SONG opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 114 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.90 ($1.70). The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.68. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,604.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.91.

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £771.28 ($1,007.68).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.