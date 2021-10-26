Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hitchwood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $384.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $310.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.91. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $311.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

