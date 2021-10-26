Hitchwood Capital Management LP Invests $16.23 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,225,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after buying an additional 211,863 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,252,000 after buying an additional 207,383 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.