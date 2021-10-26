Hitchwood Capital Management LP Makes New $30.04 Million Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 360,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,372,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $103,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,772,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,894 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $7,417,000. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS opened at $87.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

