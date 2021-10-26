HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 5,000 Shares

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$20,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$481,585.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$24,300.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 5,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.57, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$11,550.00.

Shares of CVE:HIVE traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.72. 3,428,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 22.91. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 13.23.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

