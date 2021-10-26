HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. HNI has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.