HNI (NYSE:HNI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HNI (NYSE:HNI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $37.26. 2,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,133. HNI has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77.

Get HNI alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HNI stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 182.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HNI were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.