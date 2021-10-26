HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

HMST traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.19. 103,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $29.33 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

