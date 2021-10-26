Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 467,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,220. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hope Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hope Bancorp worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.