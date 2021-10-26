Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Houlihan Lokey to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLI opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

