HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 605 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on HSBC in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 477.18 ($6.23).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 442.70 ($5.78) on Monday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 394.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 416.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.43 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

