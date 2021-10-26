HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 477.18 ($6.23).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 444.65 ($5.81) on Monday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The company has a market capitalization of £90.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 394.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

