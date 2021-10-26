HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 156,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

