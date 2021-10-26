Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.950-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE HPP traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -680.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

