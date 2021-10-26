Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.950-$1.990 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

HPP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 558,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -683.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.56. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

