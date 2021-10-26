Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of HOYFF opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

