HUNT 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.37 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 26th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $85.28 million and approximately $7.37 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00051143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.09 or 0.00216446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.63 or 0.00103562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.